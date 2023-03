#WorldWaterDay: Ensuring access to safe and clean water for children | Sanitation | WASH | UN

Children are the most vulnerable but more than 1.42 billion people are living without access to safe water. Over 450 million children live in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability. This means, 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their daily needs. On World Water Day watch the special video on why you should ensure access to safe and clean water for children.