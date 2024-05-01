World News Turkey Mass Shooting Horror Four Killed Near Mersin

Four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire near the southern Turkish city of Mersin. According to reports, the attacker first targeted a crowded restaurant before fleeing the scene, triggering a massive police manhunt involving helicopters. Authorities identified the suspected shooter as a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun. The deadly incident comes amid rising concerns over increasing teenage gun violence in Turkey following recent attacks that left multiple casualties. Watch this video for the latest updates on the Turkey shooting, Mersin attack, police investigation, and regional security concerns.