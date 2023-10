World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock show-cases class, hits second hundred of world cup 2023 | AUS vs SA

In the 10th match of the World Cup 2023, Quinton de Kock show-cases his class. De Kock scored his second consecutive 100 in the World Cup 2023 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. the left-hander scored 109 runs in 106 balls at a strike rate of 102.83.