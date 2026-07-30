Will Pakistan Break Again Balochistan’s Time Bomb Waiting To Explode | DNA Exclusive Podcast

Will Pakistan Break Again? Balochistan’s Freedom Time Bomb | DNA Exclusive Podcast With Baloch Leader Advocate Sadiq Raisani Baloch In this DNA Exclusive Podcast, we speak to Free Balochistan Movement leader Advocate Sadiq Raisani Baloch on the deepening Balochistan-Pakistan conflict, the demand for Baloch freedom, and the question: Will Pakistan break again? From Baloch identity and secular nationalism to the long history of political suppression, Advocate Sadiq explains why many Baloch voices believe the movement has moved beyond appeals and negotiations