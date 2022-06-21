Will not tolerate any transgression by China, says NSA Ajit Doval

China is aware that India will not tolerate any transgression when the long-pending territorial dispute between the neighbouring counties is concerned, said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on June 21. During an interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, NSA Ajit Doval said, “We have a long-pending territorial dispute with China. We have made our intentions very clear to China. They are aware of the fact that we will not tolerate any transgression.”