Will emerge victorious against all charges Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on November 29 (IST) claimed that he is innocent and will emerge victorious against all the charges. “It was very unfortunate to kidnap and there was no illegal immigration in Dominica. I am a citizen of Antigua and in illegal manner that the county is trying to take me to face the trial which I have always offered myself available on any other interrogation. I am very innocent and I will come out victorious,” he added.