Why is Turkey prone to deadliest earthquakes in the world? What can Turkey do in future?

Turkey witnessed one of the most powerful earthquakes in the past two decades on Feb 06, with more than 4,00 people killed and thousands still believed to be trapped under rubble. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, resulting in the killings of thousands in both countries.