Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned

A charter plane, with 303 passengers got held up in France. The alleged 'donkey flight' was stopped for several days due to suspicions of human trafficking. The plane was allowed to take off only after all legal and security clearances. However, over two dozen Indians chose to remain in the country. Among these individuals were 25 adults and 2 minors who decided to seek asylum in France. According to reports, the Airbus A340 landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers.