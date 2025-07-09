Who Is Vedika Shetty Alia Bhatt’s Ex-Assistant Arrested By Mumbai Police For ₹77 Lakh Fraud

Alia Bhatt’s ex-assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty was arrested by Mumbai Police in Bengaluru. She is accused of forging Alia’s signature and siphoning off over ₹76.9 lakh from the actor’s and her production house’s accounts. Funds were allegedly stolen between 2023 and 2025 from Eternal Sunshine Productions and Alia's personal finances. The complaint was filed in February 2025 by Alia's mother, Soni Razdan. FIR was registered and police had been tracking Vedika for nearly five months. Vedika worked with Alia for over two years, handling her personal and business matters. She allegedly transferred money to her own accounts over time using forged documents. Mumbai Police are now examining her financial records for further details. Eternal Sunshine Productions, founded by Alia in 2021, debuted with the Netflix film Darlings. Alia will next be seen in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.