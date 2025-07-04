Who is Soham Parekh US Founders Flag Him As ‘Scammer’ For Juggling Multiple Startups

Indian software engineer Soham Parekh is at the center of a major controversy in the US startup world. Accused of working at multiple startups simultaneously without disclosure, Parekh was publicly exposed by Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi. Doshi shared Parekh's CV, raising questions about its authenticity and claiming Parekh misled Y Combinator-backed companies. Other Silicon Valley founders also accused him of similar practices. Parekh’s alleged experience includes roles at Dynamo AI, Union.ai, Synthesia, Alan AI, and GitHub, though many tenures were reportedly short. As of July 3, 2025, Parekh has not responded to the allegations.