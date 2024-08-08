Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq Ex-PM Sheikh Hasinas Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Sheikh Hasina seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing with Sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq from Bangladesh. The sister duo escaped a raging mob that took over the official residence of Sheikh Hasina. Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Rehana was born on September 13, 1955, in Tungipara, Gopalganj. Her husband is Professor Shafique Ahmed Siddiq, and the couple has three sons and daughters. Youngest daughter Azmina Siddiq is the global risk analysis editor at Control Risks in London. Daughter of ‘father of Bangladesh’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Fazilatun Necha Mujib... Rehana is the younger sister of Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived the assassinations of Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975, as they were visiting Germany at the time. Sheikh Rehana’s daughter, Tulip Siddiq, is a member of the British Parliament for the Labor Party. She is a constant companion of Sheikh Hasina, she even organized party meetings during her 2007-2008 imprisonment.