Who Is Hollywoods Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha Charged With Matthew Perrys Death

Five people charged with the drug-related death of actor Matthew Perry last year. Perry, 54, was found in his home, with his death attributed to a ketamine overdose. Among the five people who have been charged in the 'Friends' actor's death is a woman called Jasveen Sangha, also known as 'The Ketamine Queen'. Ms Sangha is a 41 year old dual British and American citizen who has been dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles'. She allegedly ran a drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, where she stored, packaged and distributed various narcotics. As per reports, her residence was described as a 'drug-selling emporium' filled with methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax. Sangha was busted in March for selling methamphetamine in an unrelated case. During the raid, federal agents seized 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 meth pills. As per police probe, Matthew Perry who died on October 28 last year had sourced the fatal batch of ketamine from Ms Sangha. Ms Sangha had provided him with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate deals, she even included 'ketamine lollipops' as a bonus due to the size of Perry's order.