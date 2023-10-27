Search icon
Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Qatar court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said on Oct 27, adding it was "deeply shocked" by the verdict. New Delhi said in a statement that it attaches "high importance to this case" and will "take up the verdict with Qatari authorities". Qatar media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022. But neither the Indian government nor the Qatari authorities have made the charges against the men, who are all former Indian navy officials, public.

