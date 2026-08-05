West Asia War 14 Sailors Rescued After Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea Attack
Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya came under attack in Red Sea. The vessel was attacked off Yemen's coast during heightened regional tensions. A projectile struck the vessel, causing it to sink.
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Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya came under attack in Red Sea. The vessel was attacked off Yemen's coast during heightened regional tensions. A projectile struck the vessel, causing it to sink.