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Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

West Asia War 14 Sailors Rescued After Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea Attack

Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya came under attack in Red Sea. The vessel was attacked off Yemen's coast during heightened regional tensions. A projectile struck the vessel, causing it to sink.

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Indian-flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya came under attack in Red Sea. The vessel was attacked off Yemen's coast during heightened regional tensions. A projectile struck the vessel, causing it to sink.

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