We need to ensure security, safety to provide 5G in India: Chairman of NEC Corporation

Speaking on the collaboration with India for Smart Cities and 5G, Chairman of NEC Corporation Dr Nobuhiro Endo on May 22 said that they need to ensure the security and safety of the system in order to provide the communication platforms like 5G. “From Smart Cities point of view, we can contribute from the application and also provide the communication platforms like 5G. We already have the solution to all those areas,” he said. “To implement the applications, we need to have a communication with India and in order to provide 5G systems, we need to confirm the security and safety. So, we need to have a collaboration with operators in India and try to confirm the security, safety of the system,” he added.