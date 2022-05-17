We’d like to see greater collaboration in field of education: Jamaican Education Minister

Education and Youth Minister of Jamaica Fayval Williams on May 17 (local time) expressed her aspiration to see greater collaboration in the field of education between India and Jamaica. “We would like to see greater collaboration in the field of education, especially technically. India has many years of experience in that field and a good reputation globally for technology. There could also be student and teacher exchanges,” she said. President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica.