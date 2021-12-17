We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative: French Defence Minister

French Defence Minister Florence Parly on December 17 shared how ‘Make in India’ plays a key role in French Defence system. She said, “France truly understands the necessity of Indian content. We are fully committed to the 'Make in India' initiative. 'Make in India' has been a reality for French industry particularly for Defence equipment like submarines.” She further added, “I am delighted to be here. The friendship between France and India is very precious. The trust we have in each other has developed in recent years to such an extent that distance between the Ganges and the Seine seems to be lessened.”