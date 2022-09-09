Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

WATCH:A look back at 1952 when Princess Elizabeth became queen

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, was 25 years old when she became queen in February 1952. She was on an official trip to Kenya when she learned she had become queen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.