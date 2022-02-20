Watch: Ukrainian officials, soldiers and media running away from shelling | Ukraine Russia Crises

Video shows Ukrainian officials, soldiers and foreign journalists running away from what appeared to be shelling as they visited the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, said in a video that the group drove to an "observational outpost" in the Donetsk region and took shelter when it came under fire by "120 millimetre calibre ammunition."