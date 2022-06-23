Watch Moscow celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga

Moscow celebrated the international day of yoga. The event was held for the 8th time. The proposal to establish this holiday was made for the first time by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This happened at the opening of the 69th session of the UN general assembly in 2014. The draft resolution was supported by 175 delegations. A concert was held before the start of the master classes. The fountains' noise at the Tretyakov gallery was drowned out by the sound of the sitar and tabla. The audience had a wooden terrace and yoga mats to choose from. Each festival participant was given a yoga mat and a t-shirt with the official logo. A person in a lotus poses with the sun and earth in the background. The organiser of the international yoga day in Moscow is the Jawaharlal Nehru cultural centre at the embassy of India. The festival platform brought together completely different people. Statistically, every 50th Russian practices yoga. The exercises are regularly practiced by about 1.5 million people. And these figures are growing steadily.