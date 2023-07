Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

An apartment building has collapsed in northeastern Brazil, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, according to officials. Rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors on Friday evening as two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, were listed among the victims.

