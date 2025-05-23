Washington DC Shooting Israeli Embassy Couple Killed Days Before Engagement | Israel Embassy News

Washington DC Shooting: Israeli Embassy Couple Killed Days Before Engagement | Israel Embassy News Israeli Embassy Couple Yaron & Sarah Killed in DC Shooting | Tragedy Days Before Planned Engagement Tragedy struck in Washington DC as two young Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening (local time). The couple, who were deeply in love, had plans to get engaged next week in Jerusalem, according to Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. “This week, Yaron bought a ring to propose to Sarah. They were a beautiful couple,” said Ambassador Leiter, mourning their untimely death. The Israeli Embassy in the US released a heart-wrenching statement, calling the incident a terrorist attack and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of their colleagues and friends. The shooting has left the entire diplomatic community shocked and grieving.