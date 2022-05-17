Victory Ball held in Hermitage Garden in Moscow

This is Hermitage Garden in Russian Capital Moscow where young Muscovites went to the battlefront in 1941. On the Victory Day, people here listen to the sound of silence before the music starts. A moment of silence in memory of the feat of those not returned from the battle. Ladies in polka-dot dresses and gentlemen in military uniforms whirl in a waltz to the sound of a brass band. Reconstruction, like a time machine, sends dancers and spectators to the victorious may of 1945. The guests of honour are the veterans of the Second World War. The dances of past years that include waltz, tango, quadrille loved by those who forged the victory at the front & in the rear, are quite popular among Russian youth today. Those who tried to perform "retro pas" for the 1st time also came to the ball. These retro cars are like living postcards. This photography corner also holds the atmosphere of the era. The victory ball organisers carefully keep the table clock, gramophone and furniture. Soviet songs from the post-war years also sounded in the "hermitage" garden. One of them is called "cranes" that was performed by Antonina Kobeleva.