Venezuela Earthquake World Aids Rescue Effort As Venezuelan Quake Death Toll Hits 920

The death toll from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday had risen to 920, with 3,360 others injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Friday. Another 172 people still remained trapped under debris and 3,007 others had been displaced by the disaster, Rodriguez said. The earthquakes damaged 383 buildings, including 13 hospitals and 25 commercial centers, he said, adding that another 1,002 facilities sustained varying degrees of damage. As of Friday afternoon, 871 international rescue workers had arrived in the country to assist in relief operations, Rodriguez said.