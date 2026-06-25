Venezuela Earthquake Eyewitnesses Recall Moment Of Quake Say It Just Kept Shaking | Caracas |

Emergency workers rescued a victim of Venezuela's earthquake from the rubble of a collapsed building in Caracas on Wednesday (June 24). Rescue operations continued in the capital, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities did not immediately provide a national toll for deaths or injuries, but local officials and witnesses reported collapsed buildings, rescues and a growing number of injured.