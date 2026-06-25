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Expalined: Here's why Jacqueline Fernandez approach Supreme Court in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 crore money laundering case

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Venezuela Earthquake: 'Devastating Deaths, Early Reports Tragic'; Trump Says US willing To Help

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Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

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Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Venezuela Earthquake Devastating Deaths Early Reports Tragic; Trump Says US willing To Help

Twin powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela causing widespread devastation and panic. Early reports suggested a devastating number of deaths officials warned. Trump called the earthquakes massive and expressed deep concern.

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Twin powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela causing widespread devastation and panic. Early reports suggested a devastating number of deaths officials warned. Trump called the earthquakes massive and expressed deep concern.

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