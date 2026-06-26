Venezuela Earthquake 235 Dead Thousands Injured Missing As Major Rescue Operation Continues
235 dead & 4,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela. The first 7.2-magnitude quake was followed by an even stronger 7.5-magnitude. Earthquakes struck at 18:04 local time (22:04 GMT) on Wednesday.
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235 dead & 4,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela. The first 7.2-magnitude quake was followed by an even stronger 7.5-magnitude. Earthquakes struck at 18:04 local time (22:04 GMT) on Wednesday.