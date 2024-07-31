Venezuela At Least 11 Killed Several Others Injured As Post-Election Protests Turn Violent

11 confirmed dead in post poll result violence, Maduro blames rival. At least 11 people died as Venezuelan protests turned violent after opposition disputes vote results. Protesters marched in the cities of Valencia, Maracay, San Cristobal, Maracaibo, and Barquisimeto. The demonstrations come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro had been re-elected for another six-year term as president. The announcement caused widespread anger, and thousands of protestors took to the streets to voice their opposition to Maduro and his government. According to the opposition, Nicolás Maduro's election victory was fraudulent.