USA China News: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns: China 'Preparing' Military Force In Asia U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Saturday (May 31) that the threat from China was real and potentially imminent as he pushed allies in the Indo-Pacific to spend more on their own defense needs. Hegseth, speaking for the first time at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, underlined that the Indo-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration. "It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo Pacific," Hegseth said during a plenary speech, adding that an attack on Taiwan would be "devastating" for the Indo-Pacific. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top defence officials, senior military officers, diplomats, weapons makers and security analysts from around the globe, is taking place from Friday (May 30) to Sunday (June 1) in Singapore.