US will be strong steady enduring partner in Indo-Pacific President Biden

While addressing the Quad Summit 2022 in Japan, United States President Joe Biden on May 24 in Tokyo assured that the US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific region. “US will be a strong, steady, and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have,” the US President said. “The Quad has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful and stable, tacking this pandemic and the next and addressing the climate crisis,” he added.