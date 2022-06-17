US to provide India alternatives on security issues, says White House Indo-Pacific Advisor

White House Indo-Pacific Advisor Kurt Campbell referring to security challenges emanating in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, said that the US has decided to step up its partnership with India as well as to provide New Delhi with the alternatives on security issues. Speaking in a panel discussion at Washington's Center for a New American Security, Campbell said, “I think there are always challenges in our bilateral relationship, the key is to remain purposeful to understand that the most important relationship, in my view for the United States in the 21st century is likely to be with India.”