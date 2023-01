U.S. Secretary of State, Blinken meets Egypt's FM Shoukry in first leg of Mideast tour | DNA India

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Antony Blinken is on a three-day visit to the Middle East that comes during a flare-up of violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Earlier in the day, Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.