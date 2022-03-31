U.S. says, Putin misled by military on how war progressed, creating tension with leadership

The United States has information that Russian President Vladimir Putin felt misled by his military, the White House said, adding that the Ukraine war has been a strategic blunder. "What I can say is, of course, we have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership," White House Press Secretary Kate Bedingfield told reporters at her daily news conference.