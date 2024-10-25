US Presidential Polls 2024 Gunshots Fired At Kamala Harriss Poll Campaign Office In Arizona

Arizona: In an alarming development, shots were fired at US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona, according to police, just a week after a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Damage from several bullets, fired sometime after midnight on Monday, was discovered at the Democratic National Committee campaign office in Tempe, the police told the New York Post.