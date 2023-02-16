US Presidential Election: Nikki Haley announces U.S. presidential run | United States | DNA India

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is challenging Trump for the presidency. Nikki Haley will bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Haley released a video to announce the big news. Haley is Trump's former United Nations ambassador. Other possible challengers may include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and current New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.