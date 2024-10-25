US Presidential Debate 2024 Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump Face Off Ahead Of US Elections

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will take the stage for a critical US presidential debate, broadcast globally by ABC Networks. With just 8 weeks until Election Day, this debate could be a decisive moment for either candidate. Polls show a close race, with both Trump and Harris locked in a tight contest for the presidency. Millions of viewers worldwide are expected to tune in, with the debate airing at 9 pm Eastern Time (01:00 am GMT, 06:30 am IST).