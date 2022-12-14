Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

U.S. President Joe Biden signs 'Respect for Marriage Act', law recognizes same-sex marriages | LGBTQ

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. He signed the law at a jubilant celebration in the White House lawn. The new law provides federal recognition to same-sex marriages. The event featured performances by pop icons Lauper and British singer Sam Smith. Cyndi Lauper performed "True Colors" in front of thousands of supporters, she said the act offered peace of mind to families like hers and Americans nationwide.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.