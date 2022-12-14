U.S. President Joe Biden signs 'Respect for Marriage Act', law recognizes same-sex marriages | LGBTQ

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. He signed the law at a jubilant celebration in the White House lawn. The new law provides federal recognition to same-sex marriages. The event featured performances by pop icons Lauper and British singer Sam Smith. Cyndi Lauper performed "True Colors" in front of thousands of supporters, she said the act offered peace of mind to families like hers and Americans nationwide.