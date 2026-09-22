US News White House Launches Trump TV As US Networks Halt Presidential Coverage | The Media Dispute

The White House has launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station,” a 24/7 digital video platform featuring presidential speeches, administration announcements and other Trump-related content. The launch comes after ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN suspended pooled television coverage of President Donald Trump. The media dispute escalated after the White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its grounds. The three outlets have filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions, while the traditional TV pool has stopped providing shared footage of presidential events.