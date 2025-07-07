US News What Is Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’ | Know All About Musks America Party

US News: What Is Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’? | Know All About Musk's America Party Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new 'America Party' aimed at “giving Americans back their freedom.” This major announcement comes after a poll on X where users overwhelmingly supported the idea of a new political party. Musk’s decision follows his disagreement with Donald Trump over the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' Musk opposed the bill, stating, "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country." While the America Party’s full agenda remains unclear, its early principles include reducing debt, supporting technology, and modernizing policies. A reposted comment on X suggested the party would focus on modernizing the military with AI, supporting pro-natalist policies, less regulation, free speech, and pro-tech innovation. Musk emphasized concerns over current bipartisan policies, saying the system doesn’t represent "the 80% in the middle." Musk cannot run for U.S. President as he is South African-born but aims to challenge Senate and House seats in the next elections to influence legislation. The formation of a national party will require registration with the Federal Election Commission and securing state-level ballot access.