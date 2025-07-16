US News Weapons Already Flowing to Ukraine Says Trump Amid Ceasefire Buzz! | Russia-Ukraine News

US News: Weapons Already Flowing to Ukraine, Says Trump Amid Ceasefire Buzz! | Russia-Ukraine News Former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that weapons are already being sent to Ukraine, even as international focus intensifies on a possible ceasefire deal in the region. His remarks come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and have sparked fresh debate on America's role in the war.