US News Trump Confident On India Trade Deal | “We’re Going to Have Access Into India | PM Modi

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence about securing a trade deal with India, stating, "We’re going to have access into India." While negotiations between India and the U.S. are still ongoing, Trump drew parallels with a recent Indonesia deal that eliminated tariffs for American exports. Talks remain stalled over key issues like dairy imports, but both nations aim to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.