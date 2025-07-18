US News President Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency Confirm White House

President Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency: White House. The announcement follows public speculation over recent images showing Trump with swollen ankles and bruised hands during his appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey on July 13. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited a memo from the president’s physician. The condition is described as benign and common in individuals over 70 resulting from veins struggling to return blood to the heart. The insufficiency affects approximately 10–35% of U.S. adults, with prevalence increasing with age. Officials emphasized there is no serious cause for concern regarding the president’s health.