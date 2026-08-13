US News Indian-Origin Teen Kills Family Asked ChatGPT How To Kill family

US News: Indian-Origin Teen Kills Family, Asked ChatGPT 'How To Kill family An Indian teenager in America is charged with murdering family.Seventeen-year-old Arjun Aravind allegedly killed his mother and young brother.Police discovered the tragic victims inside their home near Boston.Authorities believe the young student used ChatGPT to plan murders.He asked artificial intelligence about ways to kill his family.The accused teenager fled the crime scene in his mother's car.His worried father called police after failing to reach relatives.Investigators found the suspect showed recent and very concerning behavior