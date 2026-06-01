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Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

US News Indian-Origin Delta Pilot Dies Hours After Wedding Honeymoon Helicopter Crash

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Georgia, USA, when Indian-origin Delta Air Lines pilot Dave Fiji lost his life in a helicopter crash just hours after getting married. The newlywed couple was heading for a special honeymoon sendoff when their Robinson R66 helicopter crashed near the wedding venue. While Dave Fiji died in the accident, his bride Jessni survived and was rescued after remaining trapped in the wreckage for hours. Reports say the pilot had raised concerns about poor visibility before takeoff. Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.

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    A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Georgia, USA, when Indian-origin Delta Air Lines pilot Dave Fiji lost his life in a helicopter crash just hours after getting married. The newlywed couple was heading for a special honeymoon sendoff when their Robinson R66 helicopter crashed near the wedding venue. While Dave Fiji died in the accident, his bride Jessni survived and was rescued after remaining trapped in the wreckage for hours. Reports say the pilot had raised concerns about poor visibility before takeoff. Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.

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