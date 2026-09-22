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NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

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72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

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Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

US News FAA Outage Disrupts Major Northeast Airports Over 7000 Flights Disrupted | US Airports

US News: FAA Outage Disrupts Major Northeast Airports, Over 7,000 US Flights Disrupted | US Airports Flight operations across the US Northeast were thrown into chaos after a technical failure at a key Federal Aviation Administration facility in Philadelphia disrupted air traffic. Newark, JFK, LaGuardia and Philadelphia airports were among those affected, with hundreds of flights cancelled and major delays reported. The FAA said a primary communications circuit failed, while a backup fibre-optic line had also been severed. Operations later resumed after repairs, but airlines continued dealing with the backlog created by the outage. The disruption also came as foreign leaders arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly. Watch for the latest updates on the FAA outage, flight cancellations, airport delays and the impact on travellers across the US.

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US News: FAA Outage Disrupts Major Northeast Airports, Over 7,000 US Flights Disrupted | US Airports

Flight operations across the US Northeast were thrown into chaos after a technical failure at a key Federal Aviation Administration facility in Philadelphia disrupted air traffic.

Newark, JFK, LaGuardia and Philadelphia airports were among those affected, with hundreds of flights cancelled and major delays reported. The FAA said a primary communications circuit failed, while a backup fibre-optic line had also been severed.

Operations later resumed after repairs, but airlines continued dealing with the backlog created by the outage. The disruption also came as foreign leaders arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Watch for the latest updates on the FAA outage, flight cancellations, airport delays and the impact on travellers across the US.

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