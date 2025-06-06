US News Elon Musk Freezes Trumps Last 100 Million As Trump Musk Fallout Intensifies | Trump News

Elon Musk freezes Trump's last $100 million as alliance hits a rough patch. Musk has withheld the final $100 million of his $300 million commitment to Trump's reelection over deepening tensions concerning NASA nominee withdrawal, and spending disputes. Reportedly, the missing funds and escalating tensions have left Trump's campaign team confused. Musk's decision comes amid growing frustration over Trump's administration and key policy decisions. A major source of friction came from White House's withdrawal of Trump's nominee Jared Isaacman to lead NASA. Musk, a close ally of Isaacman, had advocated for his appointment.