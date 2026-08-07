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CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded

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Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

US News Donald Trump Signs New Birthright Citizenship Orders Despite US Supreme Court Setback

Trump signed two new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship. The move followed a recent US Supreme Court setback for Trump. The orders renewed Trump's push for stricter immigration restrictions.

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Trump signed two new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship. The move followed a recent US Supreme Court setback for Trump. The orders renewed Trump's push for stricter immigration restrictions.

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CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded
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