US News Donald Trump Signs ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Amid Controversy | White House | US President

US President Donald Trump has signed his much-touted “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law during a dramatic Independence Day ceremony at the White House. The sweeping tax and spending package enshrines Trump’s key policy priorities — but not without backlash. Critics from both parties are slamming the bill for deep cuts to social safety programs and ballooning national debt. A B-2 bomber flyover kicked off the event as Trump declared “weeks of winning” from the White House balcony.