US News Burqa-Clad Statue Of Liberty Sparks MAGA Outrage After Mamdani Victory

US News: Burqa-Clad Statue Of Liberty Sparks MAGA Outrage After Mamdani Victory MAGA supporters shared edited images of the Statue of Liberty wearing a burqa after Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral primary. If elected, the 33-year-old would become the city’s first Muslim mayor. His historic win sparked a wave of Islamophobic posts online, including 9/11 references. Much of the hate is tied to Mamdani’s outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, Israel, and his support for Palestinians. The Statue of Liberty, a symbol of freedom, democracy, and hope, was a gift from France in 1886. Interestingly, it was originally envisioned as a Muslim woman, an "Egyptian peasant." The statue’s metal framework was engineered by Gustave Eiffel.