US Midterm Elections 2026 Why November Vote Matters for Trump and Control of Congress

The 2026 US midterm elections will take place on November 3, with voters choosing members of Congress and participating in several state-level races. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, along with roughly one-third of Senate seats. The elections also include races for governors and other state and local offices. The congressional results will determine the balance of power in Washington and could affect how easily the Trump administration advances its legislative agenda. Control of the House and Senate also shapes committee leadership and congressional oversight.